Jamaica: COVID rules eased for churches on no-movement days

The government has made amendments to the Disaster Risk Management Act, that will allow places of worship to host up to 20 attendees in face-to-face services as of Sunday, August 22, the first of seven days of lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A no-movement order is also in place for August 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31, and September 5.

The concession, which will also apply on August 29 and September 5, was made after intense lobbying from high-profile clergy, some of whom felt miffed that Sabbath-keepers were allowed to minister to congregants in person.

In making the original order on Thursday, which did not allow for Sunday services, the prime minister acknowledged that some onlookers might theorise that his own personal religious persuasion might have influenced his decision.

Holness grew up in the Seventh-day Adventist Church, which worships on Saturdays.

The Jamaica Umbrella Groups of Churches negotiated the agreement with the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday.

A maximum of 20 attendees, including clergy, worshippers, musicians, and technical support personnel, will be allowed in places of worship.

A form confirming the identities of all 20 attendees will need to be stamped and signed by the host pastor or a designee and photocopied for each congregant.

The form is available in the latest Disaster Risk Management Order online and at opm.gov.jm.

Attendees must also have a valid national ID.

Services are expected to be live-streamed to other worshippers.

Jamaica Star