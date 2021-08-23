Carapan man charged with wounding and criminal assault

Police Report – On 21.08.21, police arrested and charged Calvin Parris, a 44yr Mason of Carapan with the offence of Wounding and Assault and two (2) counts of Criminal Assault.

According to the investigation, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 49-year-old Truck Driver of the same address by chopping him on his right arm with a cutlass.

(2) He was further charged with allegedly assaulting a 40-year-old Truck Conductor of Campden Park by raising a cutlass over his head with intent to commit bodily harm.

(3) He was also charged for assaulting a 35-year-old Domestic of Carapan by slapping her on the right side of her face causing Actual Bodily Harm and for raising a cutlass over her head with the intent to commit the offence of Bodily Harm. The incidents occurred at Carapan on 16.07.2021.

The Accused man is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charges.