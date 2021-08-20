A FLASH-FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR SVG

Moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and thunderstorms will continue across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to unstable conditions associated with the passage of a tropical wave.

The latest Satellite and Radar imagery show an extensive area of intense showers persisting over the interior of mainland St. Vincent which suggest that some flash-flooding is occurring.

Additionally, rainfall stations in the area have recorded accumulations of approximately 75 mm (3 inches) during the last three (3) hours and water level stations have reported significant increase in the rivers.

Current model data is suggesting further rainfall accumulations of 50 mm to 75 mm (2 inches to 3 inches) during the warning period. This is likely to cause additional flooding

As a result, the flood Advisory which is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has now been upgraded to a Flash-Flood Warning until 8:00 am Saturday 21st , August 2021.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should take the necessary precautionary measures to protect life and property.

A Flash-Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or is already occurring.