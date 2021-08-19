Tropical Shipping Announces General Rate Increase For Shipments

As part of our commitment to the customers and the communities we serve, Tropical Shipping strives to deliver the best competitive transportation value. Due to the increasing cost of non-fuel related operational expenses, our ability to sustain and invest in the service you have come to expect has been impacted.

In order to continue to provide the highest quality, on-time shipping services, effective August 15, 2021, Tropical Shipping will establish a General Rate Increase (GRI) between Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Island Ports, the British Virgin Island Ports, Bahamas Ports, Dominican Republic Ports, Turks & Caicos Ports, Cayman Island Ports, Windward Island Ports, Leeward Island Ports, Belize, or South America Ports.

Cargo/Equipment Type Increase Effective 08/15/2021 20’ Equipment $100.00 40’ Equipment $200.00 Greater than 40’ Equipment $225.00 Vehicles not Exceeding 700 CFT $100.00 Vehicles Exceeding 700 CFT $5.00 Breakbulk W/M (ST/FT) $5.00 CWT for LCL – 100 LBS $0.26 CFT for LCL – 1 CFT $0.13 Barrel – Each $1.88 Pallet – Each $10.00

Tropical Shipping values its close relationships we have built with our customers throughout our more than 50-year history. Thank you for choosing us as your carrier of choice to The Bahamas and the Caribbean. For further information, please contact your local sales representative or the U.S. Customer Service Team at 800-638-TROP (8767) or 561-881-3999.