St Vincent’s Opposition To Meet With COP And Christian Council

L:R - Opposition Leader - COP

A delegation from the Opposition NDP will meet with the Commissioner of Police Colin John on Thursday 19th August 2021.

Vice President of the NDP St Clair Leacock said on this occasion; the public must be very clear that the leader Dr Godwin Friday and his delegation would establish within the legal framework, clear crystal terms, the legal and constitutional basis under which they will be able to continue protest in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Am not speaking to supporters because there are other stakeholders in the society whose independence we must acknowledge, respect and recognize. The public service union, the teachers union and others groups who want to come forward, that it is a constitutional right to protest within the provision of the law”.

Leacock said they would not cower to any attempt to prevent people from being on the streets.

“So protests will continue. And we will establish that in the meeting with the Commissioner of Police, although we will be speaking on several matters”.

Leacock said a delegation from the NDP would also be meeting with the Christian counsel on Thursday afternoon.

“This is an opportune time, for our leaders of the Christian community, not Christian counsel, to come shoulder to shoulder and lock arms. And whether it is walking five or ten yards to show that they are the standard-bearers of civil society within the Christian community, because faith without works is dead, Leacock said.

To show that people have a right to defend the democracy of St Vincent and the Grenadines, to defend the Constitution. And by their actions, they are in support of the request for people to be on the streets from time to time when the occasion warrants it to demonstrate in protest”.

Leacock said the Cornelius John matter is one such occasion. The dismissal of the nurse that was on the SETH program is another such occasion that warrants protest.

“I do not have to speak about other things that warrant protest action. But if we sit idly and watch what is happening to SVG and are comfortable with it. Well, God help St Vincent and the Grenadines”.