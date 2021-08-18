Residents From Rabacca To Owia To Leave Shelters By August 23

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves says that persons from Rabacca to Owia have been given the all-clear to go home. He says that they will be leaving the emergency shelters most of which are schools by this Monday, August 23rd, in order to facilitate the preparation of schools for reopening in October.

“We took a decision yesterday at the National Emergency Management Council meeting, which I chair every week; that persons north of the dry river—from Rabacca right up Owia—it is now safe for them to go home”. The Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the Director NEMO Ms Michelle Forbes will be issuing the necessary public statements on the matter, and stated that all the necessary utilities such as electricity and water will be available to the resident upon their return.

“The electricity is back up, the water is back up. Before the end of the month the water will be back up in Fancy by the end of the week”. He said.

“I also want to say to everybody that we want you to move because we have to get the schools in order to do the repairs and everything for the schools for the children to go back on the fourth of October, we have to get that done, so that’s vital. We can’t have the children affected in an adverse way.” He said.

Persons moved into shelters earlier this year following the explosive eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano that left nearly 20,000 people with little choice to evacuate their homes.