Tropical Storm Grace’s heavy rains pour misery on Haiti earthquake survivors

Tropical Storm Grace has lashed southern Haiti with drenching rains, piling on misery for survivors of a powerful earthquake as flash floods and landslides further complicate relief efforts.

Power was still out and communications spotty on Tuesday morning in parts of southern Haiti after inches of heavy rain and 35mph winds bore down on the embattled region, just two days after it was hit by the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

Rainwater turned the streets of Haiti’s quake-struck Tiburon peninsula to rivers within a few minutes of tropical storm Grace making landfall on the island of Hispaniola, which Haiti shares with the Dominican Republic. Rain fell at a rate of 50mm (2in) an hour across much of the region.

As rain began to pelt down on Monday night, the confirmed death toll from Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake rose to 1,419, with more than 6,000 injured and 30,000 people left homeless. Rescue workers continue to search rubble for survivors.

Grace is back to tropical storm strength as it tracks over the warm Caribbean waters south of Cuba. Part of the circulation is still over the islands, so it’s still disorganized, but with water temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, there is lots of energy available for Grace to strengthen.

Jamaica will be impacted today, and significant flooding is likely in some areas.