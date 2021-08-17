St Vincent’s PM To Sue Opposition Leader, Newspapers And Radio Station

Several lawsuits are expected soon stemming from a press conference held by the Opposition leader Dr Godwin Friday on Saturday, August 7 2021.

The press conference was called to update the nation on raids made by police on the homes of several persons.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves speaking on WEFM, said he intends to bring lawsuits against the Leader of the Opposition, two newspapers, a columnist and a radio station.

Gonsalves said he had seen some of the same people who are agitating people defaming him, and will take steps concerning the defamation.

“For instance, one columnist said that by Saturday, August 7, the Gonsalves government had turned the police on the people. If I turn the police on people, I’d be guilty of misbehaving in public office, which carries one-year imprisonment, I would be liable to be jailed for one year.

Friday, of course, said it and said it in a very long-winded way. Still, the entire paragraph in his speech, at the press briefing on Saturday, August 7, was on Nice radio. He specifically spoke about Ralph Gonsalves and others who are intimidating the people, and all they do is disagree with me.

Well, if I intimidate people by using the police and locking up people and so on, I would be guilty of misbehaviour in public office, I’d have anything to do, the police do their work, I don’t tell the police who to search, who to lock up or anything like that. I don’t get involved with that”.

Gonsalves said that the News Newspaper published such, and he intends to bring a defamation lawsuit against the publication and several others.

“And the News Newspaper published that, I will sue them too. His broadcast came over Nice Radio, and I will sue them too. The article which was published in The Vincentian Newspaper, I will sue the person and the Vincentian.

I will not be in a situation where people have an illegal protest, stopping me from going into parliament, interfering with me contrary to the law. I have that right.

I got a buss head on August 5; well, it’s more than a buss head. And then you are going to turn around by Saturday, August 7 and say that I turned the police on the people where that happened”. Gonsalves said.

During an Opposition held a protest on Thursday, August 5, 2021, Gonsalves was injured as he made his way back to parliament.

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office said a projectile struck Gonsalves just above his temple. Gonsalves was flown to Barbados for further medical attention.

From examination, assessments, inquiry, and tests, it was concluded that there are no neurological deficits following injuries sustained.

However, Gonsalves said as a result of the concussion which he has suffered, he will have to be monitored over the next six weeks.

Police have charged Ms Annamay Lewis, 56-year-old Vendor of Layou, with the offence of wounding.

Lewis, who was arraigned on August 9, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail. She will return to court on September 15.

Lawyer Kay Bacchus Baptiste said her client Annamay Lewis was forced to confess to injuring Gonsalves.