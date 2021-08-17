Magistrate Recuses Herself In The Cornelius John Shooting Case

Magistrate Zoila Ellis-Browne has recused herself from the case involving charges against Assistant DPP Karim Nelson and Deputy Speaker of the House Ashelle Morgan.

Morgan and Nelson are charged in the Cornelius John shooting incident, which took place on April 13th 2021.

The Mesopotamia court will now hear the cross-complaint in the Matter, while charges against Cornelius John will be heard at the Biabou Magistrate Court.

On April 28th, Cornelius John, who was beaten, shot in the leg, and threatened in the sanctity of his own home, told this publication that he could only describe his perpetrators as gangsters.

Among the three whom he described as gangsters were two men and a woman. He identified the woman as Government Senator Ashelle Morgan.

John said the tallest of the men walked up to him and began kicking him in the stomach, which caused him to defecate on himself.

“While I was in pain on the ground, he pulled out his gun, cranked it, and told me; you want to kill the senator, you want to kill the senator?” and he proceeded to shoot me in my foot .”

The 62-year-hypertensive told the publication in April that Morgan pointed a gun to his face and told him that she would shoot him in the mouth if he called her name in any conversation.

It took the DPP 73 days before charges could have been laid, and when they were, the victim who was beaten, shot, and threatened was slammed with three charges.

Threatening Language against Mr Cornelius John in respect of complaints made by Mrs Nicole John.

Threatening Language against Mr Cornelius John in respect of a complaint made by Ms Ashelle Morgan.

Wounding and Unlawful discharge of firearm against Mr Karim Nelson in respect of complaints by Mr Cornelius John.

Assault with intent to commit Wounding against Ms Ashelle Morgan in respect of a complaint by Mr Cornelius John.

