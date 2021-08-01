Unvaccinated Texas mom and dad on ventilators beg their kids to get COVID shots

BY MITCHELL WILLETTS MIAMI HERALD

It’s likely too late for Lydia Rodriguez to get vaccinated – she and her husband, Lawrence, are breathing with the help of machines in a Texas intensive care unit – but their four children, she hopes, will get the shots.

“One of the last things she said before being intubated was to make sure her kids get vaccinated,” Rodriguez’ cousin Dottie Jones said in a Facebook post.

Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez, of La Marque, were admitted to a hospital three weeks ago, ill with COVID-19, KTRK reported. Despite constant medical care, the virus has continued ravaging their bodies.

“We’ve been told they are very, very, very, very sick is what the doctor told us,” Jones told the TV station. “And if they do survive, it’s going to be a long, long road.