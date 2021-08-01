NYC gang bangers wound 10 with more than 40 bullets in bloody shooting

Eight men and two women were hit by gunfire, officials said. Once the gun smoke cleared, the two shooters hopped onto the backs of the scooters and sped off.

Their victims ranged from 19 to 72 years old, Essig said. All were rushed to area hospitals and were expected to survive.

“I was at home relaxing and I heard the shots, boom-boom-boom, like ten,” said Josephine Cepim, 58, who lives a few buildings away from the scene. “I said ‘Oh my God’.”

Police believe the duo were aiming at three Trinitarios gang members standing outside the barber shop. All the other victims were collateral damage, Essig said.

Raphael Torres, 50, heard the gunfire as he stood outside a bodega where he has worked for about the past year-and-a-half. “I heard shots, but it was far away,” he said.

In his hands was $8 he planned to use to pay for his dinner, and someone in the store told him to come inside as his food was ready. “Then I turned around, and that’s when I felt pain,” he said.

Torres said that he was hit about an inch from his right knee.

The most seriously wounded victim was a 21-year-old man, believed to be a Trinitarios member, who was shot in the stomach, officials said.

The masked and hooded gunmen, who were being trailed by two men on scooters, walked down 37th Ave. near 99th St. in North Corona about 10:40 p.m. and began firing, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. (NYPD/DCPI)

The 72-year-old woman was shot in the left leg, a 40-year-old woman was shot in the right foot, a 39-year-old man was hit in the right leg and a 19-year-old man hit in the right ear, cops said.

Teresa Asitimbay, 42, who runs a restaurant nearby, said the area is plagued by violence and trouble. When she closes up shop, she said, she makes sure to avoid walking through the area.

“There’s a lot of drinking, a lot of people asleep in the street. On the weekends it’s crazy,” she said.

NYPD walk the site of the shooting in Corona, Queens. (Theodore Parisienne)

A customer told her that a fight was brewing earlier in the evening, Astimbay said. “My customer, he said something is not right over there.”

Surveillance cameras caught some of the violence.

“It’s pretty disturbing,” Essig said of the footage. “Two guys just stick their arms out and walk down a very crowded street at 10:30 at night where there’s parties going on, restaurants going on, crowded streets.

“There’s just one common theme here that’s a recurring theme and it has to stop,” Essig said. “That’s gang members, that’s guns, scooters being used, masks and unintended targets.

“This is unacceptable in the streets of New York City and it has to stop,” he said.

Around 11:10 p.m. — about a half-hour after the Queens incident — three women, all innocent bystanders, were wounded when two groups opened fire on each other in Manhattan, on Audubon Ave. near W. 182nd St. in Washington Heights.

The victims included a 78-year-old woman shot in the hand, a 58-year-old woman shot in the leg and a 42-year-old woman who was grazed in the left arm.

Twelve bullet casings were found at the scene, cops said.

Between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. five more people were shot in separate incidents in Brooklyn. Two of those victims died of their wounds, including a 32-year-old man repeatedly shot in the torso as he sat in his car on Ralph Ave. in Canarsie at 4:30 a.m.

A man was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital after he was shot in the torso outside of a deli at the corner of Utica Ave. and Sterling Place in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 1, 2021. (Theodore Parisienne)

Police believe two gunmen approached the Canarsie victim, Eirvin Monroe, who lived about a half-mile away from where he was killed.

A second man, 26, was shot in the chest during an unrelated drive-by shooting near Sterling and Utica avenues in Crown Heights, cops said. He later died at Kings County Hospital.

Eirvin Monroe was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital after he was shot multiple times in the torso while he was seated inside a white Infiniti sedan inside a parking lot outside of a Dunkin’ Donuts at 1547 Ralph Aven. in Brooklyn on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The Infiniti then crashed into the wall of the Dunkin’ Donuts. (Theodore Parisienne)

As of Saturday night, 1,056 people have been hit by gunfire this year in 898 incidents — a 12% jump over the 938 people shot the same time last year, officials said.

Cops released the video of the Queens shooters in the hopes someone can identify them.

“They know the area, that’s why they’re wearing masks,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes. “But someone is going to see that video and say ‘Oh, I know that clothing’ or ‘I know so-and-so walks that way.’”

Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.