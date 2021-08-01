Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter dies

Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter, Lauren, has died, his ex-girlfriend seemingly revealed Saturday.
“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving‚ talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Lauren’s mother, Turquoise Miami, wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the smiling girl in the pool. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love.”
No other details were made public about the young girl’s death. Last week, Fetty Wap dedicated his Rolling Loud performance to his daughter.
Lauren, born in February 2017, was Fetty Wap’s fifth child. His sixth, Zyheir, was born in 2018. Reps listed for the rapper did not immediately return a request for comment.