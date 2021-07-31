NYC pedicab driver killed, 3 passengers injured in Midtown hit-run crash

By THOMAS TRACY NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
A 24-year-old pedicab driver was killed and three of his passengers were hurt in Midtown when a hit-and-run SUV driver slammed into their ride, police said Saturday.
Pedicab operator Ibrokhim Azizov was heading east on E. 42nd St. near Fifth Ave. around 11:15 p.m. Friday when his cab was rear-ended by a 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by Mario Sagastume-Gonzalez of Stamford, Conn., said cops.
The collision impact threw Azizov from his seat into the street, said police. The three passengers also hurt in the crash were two 14-year-old girls and a 46-year-old woman.
All four were taken to Bellevue Hospital. Azizov, of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, could not be saved, said police.
Sagastume-Gonzalez was charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and reckless driving.
In a second hit-run crash about an hour earlier Friday night, a 44-year-old bicyclist was struck by a gold-colored Chevrolet in Brooklyn, cops said.
The bicyclist was nearing the corner of Third Ave. and 73rd St. in Bay Ridge about 10 p.m. when the Chevy turned from Third Ave. onto 73rd St., striking the cyclist, cops said.
The Chevrolet never stopped, witnesses told police. EMS took the bicyclist to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made in either case.