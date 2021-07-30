Police will enforce COVID protocols over the extended holiday weekend

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) advises citizens, residents and visitors to continue to adhere to the various measures and protocols that have been implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) to reduce and contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

These protocols include the Recommendations for the Managed Conduct of Mass Gatherings with or without Amplified Music issued by the Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee/COVID 19 Task Force; Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

The RSVGPF encourage citizens to exercise restraint and stay at home as far as possible over the extended weekend. If you must leave your home for any reason – wear a face mask or covering, practice social distancing, sanitize your hands or wash them regular with soap.

Omnibus operators are reminded to adhere to the protocols in place for drivers, conductors and passenger which includes, wearing of facemasks, carrying the number of passengers that is legally acceptable.

The RSVGPF informs that existing pieces of legislation among others, are highly relevant in the circumstances for enforcement:-

Public Health Act

Public Health (Amendment) Act 2020

Public Health (COVID-19) Rules 2021 and other related pieces of legislation

The Noise Control Act

The Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act The Litter Act

Accordingly, the RSVGPF would be conducting patrols to ensure the following:

No playing of amplified music in public or private places without the authorization from the Commissioner of Police No mass gatherings of persons on beaches, or other social events including; river cooks, picnics, etc. Social and physical distancing are being practiced Motorists and commuters are adhering to the protocols with regards to public transportation and; the number of passengers riding in omnibuses No boat rides and or; excursions Quarantined persons remain at their designated places of confinement.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force would like to thank the general public for their cooperation and support as we work hand in hand towards the maintainence of the health, safety and security of SVG.