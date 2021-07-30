Martinique Announces Tough Measures To Combat New Spike

Martinique has announced tough new measures to address what officials say is a fourth COVID-19 wave, which saw 1, 100 new cases of the virus being recorded for the first two days of this week.

Prefect Stanislas Cazelles told a news conference that the objective of the new measures, coming at a time when the Island’s University Hospital is overwhelmed and transferring patients to France, is to break the COVID-19 curve, reduce the number of infections and protect the territory for the start of the school year.

The new measures to reduce the spread of the virus include a revised curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. starting on Saturday and continuing for three weeks, after which the authorities plan to review the measure.

According to local news reports, places like restaurants and gyms will remain closed while “any movement beyond a limit of 10km around the home will be subject to a certificate,” according to the Prefect of Martinique who urged the people of the French Caribbean territory to get vaccinated.

“Do it for the young, do it for the children, do it for those who risk losing their jobs, do it for the debt that we are going to leave to those who follow us, do it for the grandparents,” Cazelles declared.

St Lucia Times