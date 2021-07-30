Italy: COVID-19 Vaccines Recognised for Travel

Similar to other countries, Italy has also opened its borders for travellers all over the world who hold a COVID-19 Green Certificate.

Italy currently has its own COVID-19 Green Certificate, which is an extension of the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate. Such a document is used to prove whether the holder has been fully vaccinated, has recovered from the COVID-19 disease or has recently taken a negative test result.

A vaccination certificate has proven to be the most common and convenient form since it remains valid for up to one year. However, not all countries recognise the same vaccines as valid proof of immunity.

According to a press release issued by the Italian Ministry of Health, it has been announced that the country accepts proof of vaccination only if the administered jab has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

“The certification of successful completion of the vaccination cycle must relate to one of the four vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency,” the Ministry stated.

Based on the Ministry’s statement, it means that only the following vaccines listed below are recognised as valid proof of vaccination in Italy:

Comirnaty Pfizer-BioNTech by BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH

Spikevax, formerly Moderna by Moderna Biotech Spain, SL

Vaxzvria, formerly AstraZeneca by AstraZeneca Ab

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) by Janssen – Cilag International NV

For all those planning to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new tool developed by VisaGuide.World helps you to verify whether the destination you plan to visit recognises as valid proof of vaccination the vaccine you have been immunised with.

In addition, the Italian authorities have announced that for a vaccination certificate to be valid, the document must be provided in Italian, English, French, or Spanish.

Regarding the validity of the vaccination certificate, it has also been emphasised that the document will start being valid until 14 days have passed since the completion of the vaccination process.

Earlier this month, the chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), Soumya Swaminathan, announced that except for recognising the vaccines approved by EMA, 15 European countries have also decided to recognise the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India as valid proof of immunity.

Nonetheless, Italy is not part of this group of countries, despite the fact that the Covishield vaccine has been listed for emergency use by WHO back in February.

Previously, the Italian authorities announced that starting from August 6, the COVID-19 health pass will be mandatory in order to be allowed access to certain services and activities.