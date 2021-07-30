Fiji Records First Infant COVID-19 Death In 11-Month-Old Baby Boy

By Rosi Doviverata | FIJI NEWS

Fiji has recorded its first COVID-19 infant death.

Permanent Secretary of Health and Medical Services Dr James Fong said while severe disease and death due to COVID among infants are rare, the doctors overseeing this baby’s care confirm that he did die because of COVID-19.

“And we know that once a very high level of infections are reached in the community, these rare events do occur.”

“It is an absolute tragedy when the most vulnerable in our community, our babies, become victims of this awful disease.”

“It is why we at the Ministry are following the science and advice of WHO very closely with regards to the vaccination of those below the age of 18, and we are making arrangements to import more vaccines once we know that they are proven to offer safe and effective protection for children against the virus.”

Dr Fong said while we await vaccines for the younger age group, those eligible to vaccinate should do so as they help to protect those not eligible for vaccination – including our children.

Also among the deaths announced this week was a second nurse who was a front-liner.

“This is another frontliner colleague we knew and loved and our sympathies are extended to their families and to all families who have lost a loved one.”

“She was not vaccinated. In line with government policy, she was on leave at the time she became infected.”

Dr Fong reiterated that to date nobody has died in Fiji from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

As for the daily update, Dr Fong confirmed 1163 new cases over the past 24 hours and another nine deaths due to the virus.