Theon Grodon appointed Director of Technical Matters- SVGFF

(PRESS RELEASE) – The SVGFF is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Theon Grodon as Director of Technical Matters on a full-time basis commencing on August 01, 2021.

Mr Gordon is replacing Mr Keith ‘Mamadilla’ Ollivierre who has served the country faithfully as Technical Director since 2012, over nine (9) years.

Theon joins the staff having a strong technical background and coaching qualifications as Concacaf B Licensed coach and is qualified in Management and Information Technology in Sports. He has successfully managed Jebelle FC over the past nine (9) years serving as vice president and coach and was a past national player, captain and manager.

Currently, Theon is a Concacaf Grassroot Coordinator in SVG for the SVGFF along with being a Concacaf Instructor and part of the bi-lateral committee for football development in the Caribbean.

We welcome Mr Gordon to our team and look forward to working with him on our journey to development. A Press Conference would be held in the upcoming week to introduce Mr Gordon.

We would like to thank Mr Keith Ollivierre for his years of service and wish him luck in his new endeavour.