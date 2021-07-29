SEVENTY-FOUR (74) POLICE OFFICERS COMPLETE PROBATION

“You have completed your two years of probation thus making all of you full-fledged police officers in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF). This is a new phase in your careers and you need to endeavor to continuously improve your performance and service to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).”

This was the advice given by Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John to officers from Course #37 who received their Confirmation of Appointment in the rank of Constable Certificates during a ceremony at the Office of the Commissioner of Police on Tuesday July 27, 2021.

The Commissioner congratulated the officers on their confirmation and urged them to be loyal, law abiding and professional in the conduct of their duties. He cautioned them that as police officers, they are not above the law but must seek to enforce and abide by the laws in the exercise of their daily duties.

The officers from Course #37 commenced their initial training at the Old Montrose Police Training School on January 3, 2019 and were the first batch of recruits to have received training after the passage of the Police (Amendment) Act of 2018. That amendment increased the probationary period from eighteen months (18) to twenty four (24).

It also stipulates that rather than taking the Oath of Office upon recruitment into the Constabulary, all recruit will do so upon successful completion of training at the Police Training School.