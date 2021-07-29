Police investigating shooting incident at Stubbs

Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at Victoria Village on 25.07.2021.

According to investigations, a masked assailant allegedly wounded a 26-year-old Labourer of Stubbs by unlawful and maliciously shooting him about his body with a gun. The incident occurred at Victoria Village on 25.07.2021

The police are asking person(s) with information that can assist with this investigation, to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crime at 1784-456-1339 or the Officer in charge the South Central Division at 1784-458-4200 or any Police Station/ Officer that they are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.