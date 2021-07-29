Police investigating shooting in Kelbourney, 53yro farmer wounded

Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at Kelbourney on 26.07.2021.

According to investigation, three (3) masks assailants armed with guns, wounded a 53-year-old Farmer of Kelbourney by shooting him about his body. The Complainant who is warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital is reported to be in stable condition. The incident occurred at Kelbourney on 26.07.2021.

The police are asking person(s) with information that can assist with this investigation, to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crime at 1784-456-1339 or the Officer in charge the South Central Division at 1784-458-4200 or any Police Station/ Police Officer that they are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.