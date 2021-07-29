You Are Here Home Crime Man steal items valued at $11,970.00 from church at Ratho Mill

Man steal items valued at $11,970.00 from church at Ratho Mill

By News784 - July 29, 2021 at 17:05

(Police Report) – On 27.07.2021, police arrested and Ardon Richards, 25 years old Labourer of Villa with the offence of Burglary.

According to investigations, Richards allegedly entered the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Ratho Mill as a trespasser and stole a quantity of items, which includes furniture, electronics, and food items valued EC $11,970.00.

The incident occurred at Ratho Mill on 04.06.2021.

The accused appeared before the Family Court’s magistrate on 28.07.2021 and plead guilty to the charge. The matter was adjourned to 29.07.2021 and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for facts and sentencing.

By News784

News784 posted this article. You can send press releases and news ideas to news784svg@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchht Haitian Creoleit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish