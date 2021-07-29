Man steal items valued at $11,970.00 from church at Ratho Mill

(Police Report) – On 27.07.2021, police arrested and Ardon Richards, 25 years old Labourer of Villa with the offence of Burglary.

According to investigations, Richards allegedly entered the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Ratho Mill as a trespasser and stole a quantity of items, which includes furniture, electronics, and food items valued EC $11,970.00.

The incident occurred at Ratho Mill on 04.06.2021.

The accused appeared before the Family Court’s magistrate on 28.07.2021 and plead guilty to the charge. The matter was adjourned to 29.07.2021 and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for facts and sentencing.