11 hurt, 1 seriously, when Bee Line bus slams into subway support pole in NYC

(WABC) — (Updated) – Eleven people were hurt, including one life-threatening injury, when a bus slammed into a subway support pole in the Bronx Thursday morning.

It involved a Bee-Line bus and happened on Jerome Avenue in the Norwood section. Part of the front of the bus was sheared off in the impact.

It is unclear how many passengers were on board at the time and if the driver is among the injured.

Will be updated.