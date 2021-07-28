SVG needs a further $18 Million for volcano recovery: UN President

The President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, H.E. Mr. Volkan Bozkır, has completed his official visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

During his visit, the President surveyed the destruction caused by the eruption of La Soufriere. In the orange zone, the President engaged with representatives from the National Emergency Management Organization and the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre who work on the ground implementing recovery efforts.

In Sandy Bay red zone, the President surveyed the destruction and in a media interview encouraged the international community to support the UN Global Funding Appeal for the La Soufrière Volcano Eruption which requires a further $18 million to meet the recovery needs of the community in the midst of the hurricane season, including livelihoods, food security and agriculture; ashes cleanup, equipment and environmental health; housing and infrastructure repairs; protection; and education.

The Visit

Upon arrival on 24th July, President Bozkır was welcomed by H.E. Mr. Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Upon arrival the President embarked on a tour of Argyle International Airport – a historic infrastructure project undertaken by the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to improve air access.

Thereafter, the President travelled to the island of Canouan. On 25th July he visited the Tobago Cays archipelago – a designated conservation area which consists of five main islands and extensive coral reef. On the evening of the 25th President Bozkır attended a reception hosted by H.E. Dame Susan Dougan, the Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

On 26th July, the President was received by H.E. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and members of his Cabinet. They discussed the critical issues affecting the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines including the humanitarian response to the La Soufrière volcanic eruption, COVID-19 recovery, vaccines for all, climate action and the important role Saint Vincent and the Grenadines plays on the international stage –as a member of the General Assembly, as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council and as former President of the Economic and Social Council.

Following this meeting, H.E. Mr. Montgomery Daniel, Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines escorted the President of the General Assembly on a mission drive to the orange and red zones of La Soufrière. H.E. Mr. Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Mr. Didier Trebucq United Nations Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean also joined the delegation.

They began by visiting the National Emergency Management Organization hub where the President met with representatives from the World Food Programme who are partnering with the Government to provide assistance to 20,000 displaced people – 6,000 of whom currently live in shelters.