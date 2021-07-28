(Kingstown – St Vincent) – The main Opposition party in St Vincent will hold protest action in the capital city of Kingstown, on Thursday 29th July 2021.

Leader of the Opposition Dr Godwin Friday said protesters will gather outside the islands’ parliament building, stating that the rule of law is being destroyed by the current administration headed by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

In protest on July 6th, protesters said the issue of a Government Senator and Assistant DPP or (Gungate) as they call it, is a matter of the rule of law, equal rights, and justice for all.

Police on the island have charged Government Senator Ashelle Morgan and Assistant DPP Karim Nelson in a shooting incident that left 60-year-old Cornelius John with a bullet wound, both should attend court on August 17th to answer charges.

On Tuesday night Opposition leader Godwin Friday said along with the Cornelius John matter, the government needs to account for some $95 Million dollars in alleged spending.

On Wednesday night, Lawyer Kay Bachus Baptiste said the recent discussion of the Amendment to the Public Health Act to mandate vaccines is another reason to join the protest in Kingstown on Thursday.

Parliament, which was slated for 29 July, has been postponed until 5 August.