NYC will pay people $100 to get vaccinated against COVID

Mayor de Blasio’s putting his money where his mouth is.
Hizzoner announced Wednesday that his administration will pay New Yorkers $100 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at any city-run immunization sites as the virus continues to surge in the Big Apple.
The cash incentive will start Friday and is aimed at turning the tide on a slowdown in vaccinations, de Blasio said in his daily briefing.
“When you get your first dose you will get a $100 incentive,” the mayor said. “Can’t get better than that.”
The $100-a-pop push for more shots comes as the city is seeing a sharp slowdown in inoculations, with more than 40% of the city’s total population still unvaccinated.
At the same time, the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 is causing a slow but steady resurgence of coronavirus infections across New York and the country.
This story will be updated