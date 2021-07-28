MCMH receives nebulizers, oxygen masks and other medical supplies

Milton Cato Memorial Hospital is the recipient of an assortment of Medical Supplies. This was made possible through a generous donation by Carimedix Medical Supplies Ltd along with its parent company Caribix Ltd and friends in the USA.

Some of the items donated include face mask, isolation gowns, large cotton rolls, nebulizers, oxygen masks and other medical supplies. The items were handed over by Miss Neeka Isaacs, stores clerk at Carimedix.

Mr Andrew Williams, Deputy Hospital Administrator at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital received the donation on behalf of Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. He expressed gratitude in thanking Carimedix for the kind gesture in donating the supplies to MCMH saying they will go a long way in assisting staff to deliver quality health care to patients.

He also said the donations came at a time when they are most needed; given the fact that the country is trying to battle the spread Covid 19 and to deal with the effects of the recent explosive volcanic eruption.

Carimedix also donated over 100 food packages and cases of bottled water to persons in need and who were affected by the recent explosive volcanic eruption.

Representing Carimedix, Miss Isaacs said the management of Carimedix along with its parent company Caribix and friends in the USA promises to continue its assistance in donating more to the people of SVG within the next couple of months.