Hayden Billlingy ‘Shout it Out’ heads to the Garifuna International Film Festival

(Press Release) – It gives me great pleasure to announce that the Music Video/Short Film for my single ‘Shout it Out’ has been officially selected for the 5th annual Garifuna International Indigenous Film Festival (GIIFF) 2021. The festival showcases film and documentary that embodies change in the world that teaches and brings awareness to the cause of the indigenous.

The music video falls under that category as it celebrates the culture and memory of the Kalinago people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The imagery pays homage to their struggle in Yurumein and the tale of survival and a resurgence of a strong and resilient Garifuna people throughout the world. The video was filmed and produced by Joshua Anderson of Imagine Images SVG, directed by Hayden Billingy, edited by Jamel Bowens and featured an all local cast of actors and dancers.

The film, which was released on January 5th 2021 and has already won an international award in the Monthly Indie Short Film Festival. It has been officially selected for the Hairouna Film Festival and the Lift-Off Sessions internationally. The short film was also recently nominated in the Antigua and Barbuda Gospel Music Awards for best documentary/short film in 2021.

The GIIFF will screen Shout it Out and other films celebrating Caribbean and indigenous cultures around the world from November-December in California this year.

Hayden Billingy is an internationally awarded Singer/Songwriter and Director. He is also an Author, Actor, Producer, Philanthropist and Development Consultant.