Eight new COVID-19 cases, eight recoveries, sixty-six active

By News784 - July 28, 2021 at 18:03

Eight new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from four hundred and forty-nine (449) samples processed on Monday July 26th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.8%. No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and sixty-seven (167) samples processed on Tuesday July 27th, 2021.

Eight (8)recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Sixty-six (66) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died. Two thousand two hundred and eighty-eight (2288) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, two hundred and ten (2210) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19. To reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, compliance with the protocols including the effective use of masks, physical distancing, and the evidence-based recommendations to be vaccinated with the available vaccines is strongly recommended.

 

