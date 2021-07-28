Hannah Deshong 39 Year old of Diamond reported missing

At 2:45 pm on 27th July 2021 Alyah Deshong, a 22 year old unemployed of Amos Vale reported the missing of her mother Hannah Deshong a 39-year-old Domestic of Diamond who left home for a supermarket in Kingstown, about 11:00 am on Friday 11th June 2021, and has not yet returned.

She is four (4) feet eleven (11) inches in height, slimly built, heart tattoo on the left shoulder, split-top lip, light brown in complexion with brown mixed hair, and a high top haircut.

She was last seen in the area of Salvation Army wearing a pink jumpsuit, black sandals, and a black knapsack.

If seen inform Officer in charge C.I.D/C.R.O/M.C.0 or the nearest Police Station at Telephone numbers 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 216, 220.