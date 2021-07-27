Saharan dust and unstable conditions will affect SVG

Saharan dust concentrations continue to vary across our area. Unstable conditions are expected across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) during Wednesday, increasing towards evening with cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms...Be alert in areas prone to flash-flooding or near rivers and streams. Cloudiness and shower activity are likely to decrease during Thursday, before a tropical wave approaches the islands with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during Friday.

Gentle to moderate (15 – 25 km/h) east north-easterly breeze could occasionally increase near 30 km/h, with directions turning east south-easterly by early Wednesday. Further increase (35 km/h) is likely from Wednesday night to early Thursday and directions return to east north-east by evening.

North-easterly sea-swells range between 0.5 m and 1.0 m on western coasts and up to 1.2 m on eastern coasts of SVG with slight sea-conditions. Gradual rise in swell heights could start Wednesday night, ranging 1.0 to 1.2 m on western coasts and up to 1.8 m on eastern coasts by Friday night.