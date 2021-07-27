Morgan’s leave of absence ends Wednesday, Parliament sits Thursday

A one-month leave of absence granted to Government Senator Ashelle Morgan, one of two persons charged in a shooting incident that left Cornelius John of Diamond with a bullet wound in the foot, comes to an end on Wednesday 28th July.

As of Tuesday 27th July, there was no indication if the leave of absence was extended or if Senator Morgan would attend parliament slated for Thursday 29th.

In a letter dated 28th June to the Speaker of the House, Morgan said;

“In light of the charge that I have been called upon to answer in the Magistrate’s Court, I hereby request to take a one (1) month leave of absence from the sittings of the House of Assembly, in the first instance”.

While there is no legal or moral obligation for me to take such leave, I have chosen to do so voluntarily because I do not wish for the upcoming trial to distract from or overshadow the business of the House of Assembly.

I hope that the trial of the matter proceeds and concludes in the shortest time possible to negate any necessity for further application for a leave of absence.

Morgan is set to return to the court on 17th August to answer charges in the Cornelius John shooting incident.

Photo Credit Searchlight