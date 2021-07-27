Guyana: Only vaccinated people to be allowed at social gatherings

Guyana: The President of the Caribbean island of Guyana – Dr Irfaan Ali, has informed that the government of Guyana is looking for new measures to boost COVID-19 vaccination while taking a careful approach to resuming the island.

As per the President, the government would only allow fully vaccinated people at the social gatherings and special venues among the proposal.

President Ali further asserted that “If you all want to go to the Palm Court, you want to go and watch the movies, you want to go to these places, then you have to be vaccinated against the deadly mutant. If you are not fully vaccinated, then you would have to wait for a bit.”

Following the statement, he asked the individuals not to consider the COVID-19 pandemic as a joke and must strictly adhere to the COVID-19 health protocols. He added that the Guyanese government is making all the necessary decisions to make sure that the citizens of the country are protected.

The President continued that the COVID-19 measures that are being put in place are as equitable as possible to guarantee protection and to bring some form of normality.

President Ali further noted that some member states of the Caribbean Community – CARICOM are already placing COVID-19 vaccine requirements in place for the travellers, and the Guyanese government is also expected to propel in that direction.

“This is one of the results of the COVID-19 vaccine inequality. Because if you are to say that only vaccinated people can now travel, then those developing nations that have never had the opportunity to get access to the COVID-19 vaccination are automatically left out of the equation,” the President cited.

He further outlined the significance and need of the RT-PCR test and stated that it needs to remain in place for some more time until there is some level of equity.

With Post Wires