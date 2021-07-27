Guyana: Mother remains in custody as Police investigates death of abusive partner

A 28-year-old mother of three remains in custody as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Anthony Pakanram who was stabbed to death on Sunday afternoon.

In a police press release, it was explained that the couple shared a relationship for several years during which the now dead man would usually abuse the woman.

On Saturday, the couple had a misunderstanding which resulted in the man physically assaulting the woman.

This caused the woman to move out of their shared home and return to her parents’ house at Old Road Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

On Sunday, the man went to the Providence location where he started to argue with the woman.

Police said during the encounter, he became angry and armed himself with a knife.

“Despite the suspect trying to flee, the victim cornered her and a scuffle ensued. In the melee, the suspect then heard the victim groan and saw him bleeding from the neck. As they parted, he walked a short distance and collapsed,” police explained.

The man was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre by family members where he died while receiving medical care.

Contacted for an update on the matter, Regional Commander Mahendra Siwnarine said the woman remains in custody. He added that police are treating the incident as a “murder investigation”.

When INews visited the area today, family members were not open to speaking with the media. However, a neighbour related to this publication what transpired. She said the man arrived at the house in the company of his family members.

“When they came, his daughter open the gate because is her father, she wouldn’t want him outside. When he came in, he went to the back and he sat on the step and he called for the wife, so when he called for the wife, she didn’t come out immediately. But she came out eventually and he started to beat she, so they end up in scuffle and with the scuffle now, he ran into the kitchen with a knife and she ran behind him,” the neighbor recalled.

The neighbour said she heard screams coming from the house, and when she went to investigate, she saw the man lying in a pool of blood.

According to the neighbour, the woman informed her that the now dead man was accidentally stabbed to his neck during the confrontation.

“She turn back the knife to him, just so the knife don’t catch her, and he push her and she fell, and when she fell, he fell on her…he fell on the knife from what I get to understand,” the neighbor explained.

Moreover, the neighbour said shortly after the incident occurred, the now dead man’s brother had arrived at the house where he too started to beat the woman.

“The brother came, that’s after the body done gone to the hospital and so, and he ask her ‘what you did, what you did?’ And he pull her by her hair and started to beat her and so.”

Investigations are ongoing.

With INEWS GUYANA