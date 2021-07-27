German chemical plant explosion leaves one dead

Two of the injuries are thought to be serious, according to Chempark operator Currenta. All of those affected worked at the site.

Three tanks at the site were completely or partially destroyed, making it hard to determine where the explosion happened.

The sound of the blast could be heard several kilometres away. Police sealed off the surrounding area and closed a number of motorways nearby.

City Mayor Uwe Richrath said it was a “dark day for the people of Leverkusen”.

Playgrounds in two nearby neighbourhoods have been closed and residents have been told to rinse fruit and vegetables from their gardens before eating them.

However, the city of Leverkusen said any measures taken were just as a precaution and pollution levels were still “in the green”.