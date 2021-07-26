Weekly Report On Venezuela As Of July 26

Venezuelan government announces dialogue with the private sector

The Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, met with the Federation of Chambers and Associations of Commerce and Production of Venezuela (Fedecámaras) in the framework of its Seventy-seventh Annual Assembly, with the aim of presenting the updated report on economic matters of the Bolivarian Government.

For the first time in twenty (20) years, a representative of the national government participates in this activity, which brings together the managers of the country’s main companies, as part of the Venezuelan state’s efforts to guarantee the stability and peace of the nation.

The vice-president announced the setting up of a roundtable with the private sector to promote national production, with a view of transforming the economic model: “A roundtable is being set up between the national government and the private sector to bring products that can be used to replace imported products and, based on this, we will develop policies to develop and promote national production”.

During his presentation, Rodríguez asserted that Venezuela’s economic system cannot be understood without appreciating that the country is under attack and persecution: “It is important to delve deeper into how the application of sanctions has affected the private sector… in just five years, we are the sixth country with the highest number of public, legal and private persons illegally sanctioned”, he stressed.

The president of Fedecámaras, Ricardo Cusanno said: “I ask the national government and all its authorities to trust the business community. We are not for party politics, but we are for the discussion of public policies” and stressed to businessmen “we must assume a commitment to the country, regardless of the attack of the radicals, or if the international community does not understand what is happening”.

It is important to note that since its foundation in 1944, Fedecámaras has had an influence on the country’s economic policies, as Vice-President Rodríguez said: “The 77 years of Fedecámaras were developed in the oil rentier mode” and recalled that with the arrival of President Hugo Chávez to power and the implementation of new policies for the benefit of the people there was a break in relations with the business community that sought the benefit of the oligarchy and against the interests of the people: “…And Comandante Chávez arrived to honour the gigantic social debt that was owed to the most vulnerable sectors”, assured the Vice-President.

Fedecámaras, together with the National Confederation of Workers and traditional right-wing political parties, were the authors of the 2002-2003 oil strike as well as the calls for marches that preceded the coup d’état of April 2002.

Now, the Venezuelan business community is assuming a production role, leaving behind political motivations, since during this meeting, the members of Fedecámaras rejected the sanctions imposed by the US government against the Venezuelan homeland. At the same time, the participation of the Vice President of the Republic is an open door to dialogue and joint work in the interests of the people.

The vice-president affirmed that all the proposals on economic matters presented by Fedecámaras “were attended to, with the exception of those that constituted a divergence, however, she pointed out that “this is not an impediment and that the dialogue processes will advance” and noted that the goal is to “produce in Venezuela and buy what is produced in the nation, ensuring the products in the market”.

Venezuelan government reaches milestone of 3,600,000 housing units issued

The Venezuelan government handed over the 3,600,000th house, a new milestone reached as part of the social programmes promoted by the authorities to protect the population.

President Nicolás Maduro led the event and said that this action was carried out through the Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela (GMVV), specifically in the Lago Sol housing estate in Zulia state (northwest).

He also stressed that Venezuela is a vanguard and hard-working people, which has promoted this mission created by Commander Hugo Chávez, whose objective is to build 5 million houses by 2025, and to consolidate 500,000 houses throughout the national territory by 2021.Foreign Minister Arreaza on Telesur: Venezuela is committed to dialogue and integration

More than 700 Venezuelans return from Trinidad and Tobago in the first maritime Plan Vuelta a la Patria (Return to the Homeland Plan)

The first maritime Return to the Homeland Plan repatriated more than 700 Venezuelans from Trinidad and Tobago, in an unprecedented journey described as the largest repatriation in the history of Venezuela. For their transfer, the ferry Paraguaná I set sail from Port of Spain Saturday afternoon in the direction of the International Port of Guanta, in Anzoátegui.

The nationals, from 18 states in the country, including Amazonas, Barinas, Bolivar, Monagas, Miranda, Zulia and the Capital District, complied with all biosecurity protocols throughout the day to avoid COVID-19 infection.

Venezuela ratifies its commitment to the agreement that will guarantee stability of the oil market

“We celebrate the historic consensus reached at the 19th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting, which demonstrates the long-term strategic vision, sending clear and firm signals of our strength and commitment to the balancing of the oil market and the economic development of the world”, said the Sectoral Vice President for the Economy, Tareck El Aissami, through his Twitter account @TareckPSUV.

The 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman, was held this Sunday via videoconference. At the meeting, several agreements were reached, including the reaffirmation of the framework of the Declaration of Cooperation and the increase in production for the remainder of 2021 to gradually eliminate the production adjustment of 5.8 million barrels per day.

Likewise, Vice President El Aissami said that “OPEC+ reaffirms its unequivocal position on the fundamentals of a stable and balanced oil market, “Venezuela will continue to support policies aimed at guaranteeing collective well-being”, he stressed.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez begins working visit to Cuba

The Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, was received by the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, in the city of Havana, as part of a working visit she is making to the largest island of the Antilles.

During the meeting, the authorities discussed the main aspects of the cooperation ties between the two countries and other issues of interest, such as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cuban President ratified Cuba’s unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people. For her part, the Executive Vice President extended a message of solidarity and support from President Nicolás Maduro Moros in the face of the political-communication campaign against Cuba and the intensification of the blockade imposed by the US government.

Venezuela rejects Chile’s asylum for fugitive from justice

The Venezuelan government expressed its rejection of Chile’s decision to host Emilio Grateron, identified by the authorities as one of the main promoters of acts of violence, at its diplomatic headquarters in Venezuela.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Venezuela said that with this decision, Chile contributes to “whitewashing the violence suffered by the people of Caracas in recent weeks, by welcoming one of its main promoters to its headquarters in Caracas”, noting that Grateron had been wanted by the Venezuelan justice system for several days.

Venezuelan CNE registers 431,122 new voters for the elections

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) reported that 431,122 people have registered in the Electoral Register for the regional and municipal elections on November 21st.

Alexis Corredor, the entity’s rector, declared to the press that, during the period between June 1st and July 15th for the updating of data, registration and change of polling station, a total of 1,390,025 movements were reported in the 1,000 attention points deployed throughout the country.