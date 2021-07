Reports out of Tunisia indicate that Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives (ARP) Rached Ghannouchi was blocked from entering parliament on Monday.

Ghannouchi according to sources left the vicinity of the parliament Monday around 12.15 p.m. He was denied access to the parliament by security and military forces.

Ghannouchi’s car was escorted by an ambulance, according to a journalist working for Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Photo TAP