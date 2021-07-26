Tunisia: Decisions announced by Head of State “null and void” Report

According to a publication by TAP all the decisions announced on Sunday evening by the President of the Republic are “null and void,” the House of Peoples’ Representatives (ARP) Bureau said on Monday.

“The decisions announced by Kais Saied go against the Constitution and even Article 80, which has been misinterpreted,” the bureau pointed out in a statement following a VTC meeting held Monday under the chairmanship of Speaker Rached Ghannouchi.

The parliament remains in a state of standing meeting due to a particularly delicate situation.

The ARP bureau denounced the decisions made by the Head of State on the 64th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic.

The bureau held the President of the Republic accountable for any danger that might arise from such measures.

It called on the security and army forces to stand by the Tunisian people, protect the Constitution, uphold the rule of law, and preserve the prestige of the State and its institutions.