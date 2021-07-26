St Lucia Labour Party wins general elections 2021

Castries – St Lucia) – The St Lucia Labour Partyhas recaptured the seat of power on the Caribbean island of St Lucia after losing its reigns of power in 2016.

On Monday, 26 July, preliminary results gave the St Lucia Labour Party ten seats, two independents, and two seats for the incumbent United Workers Party with three seats still too close to call. The St Lucia Electoral Department has not yet declared official results.

Centre-left politician Philip J. Pierre the leader of the St Lucia Labour Party will be sworn in as St Lucia’s new Prime Minister.

Two independent labour candidates that of Stephenson King and Richard Federick, comfortably won their seats.