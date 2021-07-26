St Lucia Election 2021: St Lucia Labour Party Leads In Early Results

Early election indicators show that St Lucia Labour Party is in the lead. However, political observers say it is still too early to start declaring winners.

Two independent candidates Stephenson King and Richard Frederick are leading comfortably in the results so far.

Stephen King, a former UWP candidate, ran as an independent, sighting numerous issues with the UWP.

The St Lucia elections of 2016 saw the UWP winning eleven seats, with the St Lucia Labour Party taking six seats.

Prime Minister Kenny Anthony of the SLP, who was seeking a fourth (non-consecutive) term in office, conceded defeat and announced that he would not be the opposition leader in the new House of Assembly.

Allen Chastanet was sworn in as Prime Minister on 7 June 2016. Voter turnout was 53.45% in 2016.

