St Lucia Election 2021: Independent candidate Richard Frederick declared winner

Attorney at Law and talk show host Richard Frederick has been declared the winner in Castries Central constituency in St Lucia 2021 general election with some 2099 votes.

As an ‘Independent Labour candidate’, as he has now won over the Castries Central constituents for a third time.

Speaking on his radio program recently the Attorney at Law said; “Like Stephenson King, I never have nor did not make an application to the Saint Lucia Party. I have never written to the Saint Lucia Labour Party to ask them to be their candidate for Castries Central… However, whilst I may not have joined the ranks and file of the Saint Lucia Labour Party officially, I have certainly joined them and continue to be with them to achieve two objectives, that is the removal of Allen Chastanet and Guy Joseph in particular out of governance in this country and to see Philip J Pierre is the next prime minister of this country,” Frederick stated.

“I decided to contest the general election slated for July 26 years ago,” Frederick said.

“I want to state folks, that my mission to oust Allen Chastanet, Guy Joseph, and the rest of the cabal out of the governance of this country continues,” he declared.

Frederick went up against incumbent Sarah Flood Beaubrun of the UWP and Aaron Alexander of the National Green Party.

Frederick was elected to the Castries Central constituency as an Independent Member of Parliament, having won the by-election held on March 13, 2006.

He was subsequently endorsed by the United Workers Party (UWP) and was re-elected for the UWP in the general election of December 11, 2006.

He was sworn in as Minister for Housing, Urban Renewal and Local Government in the Government of Prime Minister John Compton on December 19, 2006.

Following Prime Minister Compton’s death, Frederick’s portfolio was expanded to include Urban Renewal and Local Government in September 2007, under Prime Minister Stephenson King.

He resigned as a cabinet minister in September 2011, following a controversy surrounding his diplomatic and travel visas revocation by the US State Department.