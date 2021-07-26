Philip J. Pierre will be St Lucia’s new Prime Minister

(Castries – St Lucia) – The St Lucia Labour Party has recaptured the seat of power on the Caribbean island of St Lucia after losing its reigns of power in 2016.

On Monday, 26 July, preliminary results gave the St Lucia Labour Party ten seats, two independents, and two seats for the incumbent United Workers Party with three seats still too close to call. The St Lucia Electoral Department has not yet declared official results.

Centre-left politician Philip J. Pierre the leader of the St Lucia Labour Party will be sworn in as St Lucia’s new Prime Minister.

The Labour Party lost the 2016 elections to the United Workers Party by eleven seats to six, and Kenny Anthony resigned as party leader. Former Deputy PM Philip J. Pierre was confirmed as party leader on 18 June 2016

Two independent labour candidates that of Stephenson King and Richard Federick, comfortably won their seats.

Stephen King, a former United Workers Party candidate, ran as an independent, sighting numerous issues with the United Workers Party.

More than 160,000 registered voters cast their ballots in Monday’s election. The polls were monitored by observer teams from the Commonwealth, the Organisation of American States, and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

With Post Wires