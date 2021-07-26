Peru: Pedro Castillo to Give Up His Salary as President

On Sunday, Peru’s leftist President-elect Pedro Castillo announced that he will give up his lifetime salary as president and hold functions with his pay as an elementary school teacher in order to fight for equality in the Andean country.

“Let’s remove the golden wages. I ratify to lead our country’s destinies with my salary as a professor”, he stressed adding that he will propose to the National Assembly to reduce by 50 percent the lifetime incomes of lawmakers and ministers.