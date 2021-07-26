You Are Here Home World Peru: Pedro Castillo to Give Up His Salary as President

By News784 - July 26, 2021 at 13:18

“We are going to remove the golden wages. I ratify to lead our country’s destinies with my pay as a professor ”, the President-elect stressed

“Let’s remove the golden wages. I ratify to lead our country’s destinies with my salary as a professor”, he stressed adding that he will propose to the National Assembly to reduce by 50 percent the lifetime incomes of lawmakers and ministers.

After thanking citizens for their trust, Castillo also urged all political sectors to respect institutionalism and society’s diversity in order to devise a true Peruvian model in compliance with its identity and culture.

The President-elect outlines the call for a Constituent Assembly referendum since the current Peruvian Constitution, which dates from the dictatorship of Alberto Fujimori (1900-2000), does not represent the people.

“The struggle is just beginning. Peru needs structural change,” he said and explained that he plans to increase spending on healthcare and education by raising funds from mining tax hikes.

