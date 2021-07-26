Peru: Pedro Castillo to Give Up His Salary as President

“We are going to remove the golden wages. I ratify to lead our country’s destinies with my pay as a professor ”, the President-elect stressed
After thanking citizens for their trust, Castillo also urged all political sectors to respect institutionalism and society’s diversity in order to devise a true Peruvian model in compliance with its identity and culture.
The President-elect outlines the call for a Constituent Assembly referendum since the current Peruvian Constitution, which dates from the dictatorship of Alberto Fujimori (1900-2000), does not represent the people.
“The struggle is just beginning. Peru needs structural change,” he said and explained that he plans to increase spending on healthcare and education by raising funds from mining tax hikes.