Honduras: Former Lawmaker Echeverria Shot to Death

Before her assassination, she was interested in running for Congress in the November elections.

Echeverria, who was a congresswoman from 2006 to 2010, died of gunshot wounds, according to a preliminary report from security forces. Her husband, retired Colonel Andres Urtecho, who is receiving medical care in a private hospital, was wounded in the alleged robbery.

On Sunday, former lawmaker Carolina Echeverria was killed by gunmen who assaulted her residence in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Her husband was seriously wounded.

“Deeply shocked by the death of our colleague Carolina Echeverria. The authorities must investigate, find and punish those responsible. We wish her husband a speedy recovery,” said Liberal Party presidential candidate Yani Rosenthal, who in August 2020 returned from the U.S., where he served a three-year prison sentence for assets associated with drug trafficking.

Before her death, Echeverria aspired to be again lawmaker for the Liberal Party, the second opposition force in the Central American country. On November 28, 2021, Hondurans will elect president, three vice presidents, 298 mayors, 128 national lawmakers, and 20 lawmakers for the Central American Parliament.

“Our country’s situation is very complicated. My condolences to Echeverria’s family. Sadly, violence and criminality prevail in our society,” he tweeted.

Honduran gangs, organized crime groups and drug traffickers generate chronic violence that results in up to 11 murders per day, according to official data.

With Post Wires