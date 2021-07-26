Apply now for the Gov’t of SVG tuition scholarships 2021/2022

Applications are now invited from suitably qualified persons for Tuition Scholarships offered by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the 2021/2022 academic year.
CONDITIONS OF THE AWARD
- Awards are available for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for studies primarily at institutions within the Caribbean.
- Each scholarship covers the cost of tuition onlyfor one (1) academic year, and will carry a maximum value of EC $25,000.00.
- New students must show proof of acceptance into a full-time programme.
- Continuing students must provide evidence that they are in good academic standing.
- Awards will be granted in accordance with National Priority Areas.
DOCUMENTS REQUIRED
- Certified copy of birth certificate
- Certified copies of academic certificates
- Copies of acceptance letters and/or most recent academic transcripts
- Copy of Identification Card
To apply for the scholarship, please visit the following link
http://psc.gov.vc/psc/images/stories/docs/application%20for%20training.pdf, fill and submit the application; OR
Collect and fill a Hard copy application form, available at the Service Commissions Department.
The Deadline for the submission of application has been extended to July 30, 2021.