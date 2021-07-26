1895 grade 6 students will sit CPEA on July 27 and 28

The Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA), which is a regional assessment model that is offered by the Caribbean Examination Council, will be held on Tuesday, July 27th and Wednesday, July 28th, 2021.

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-five (1895) Grade 6 students comprising of nine hundred and sixty-one (961) males and nine hundred and thirty-four (934) females will sit the external component of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

The external component of the assessment comprises four (4) multiple choice papers in four (4) areas: Mathematics, Social Studies, Language Arts and Science. Each paper consists of fifty (50) items with duration of one hour and fifteen minutes per paper. The multiple choice, which is the external component of the assessment, accounts for 60% of the final score and the School-Based Assessment (SBA), the internal component, accounts for 40% of the final score.

On Day One, Tuesday 27th July, 2021, Mathematics and Social Studies will be administered and on Day Two, Wednesday 28th July, 2021, Language Arts and Science will be administered respectively.

The results are expected to be released by CXC in August, allowing sufficient time for the Ministry of Education to conduct its secondary placement exercise for the new academic (2021/2022).

In light of the recent eruption of La Soufriere and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of examination centres this year is forty-one (41). We urge all stakeholders during the examination period to adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment to ensure public safety.

The Minister of Education and National Reconciliation wishes all students success in their examination and expresses his gratitude to the head teachers, teachers, auxiliary staff members and other stakeholders for their dedication to all students.