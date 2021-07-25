Taiwan donates 366 boxes of goods to SVG government

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) handed over 366 boxes of donated goods from SimplyHelp Foundation to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines handed over a 20-foot container of donated goods from the SimplyHelp Foundation to the people and the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on July 15, 2021.

For the past five years, SimplyHelp Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the U.S., has kept the cooperation with Taiwan government in contributing goods to the value of US$404,375 for underprivileged women and children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This year, President Tina Bow continuously shows her support and donated 366 boxes of items with value of US$63,230 to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. These items include men and women clothes, children’s shoes, toys, bags, face masks, eye goggles, and stationary, etc.

In addition, SimplyHelp has specially donated 10 computers with screen, along with a generator, to the Ministry of Education in St. Vincent. Taiwan and St. Vincent both emphasize the importance of education. It is hoped these computers will help to elevate the digital literacy for less privileged students in St. Vincent.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 15 August 1981, both countries have steadily expanded exchanges across all facets of our relationship. This year marks the 40th anniversary of SVG-Taiwan diplomatic ties; both countries are mutually supportive allies. Taiwan stands firmly with St. Vincent and the Grenadines to address the global pandemic and volcanic eruptions issues.

This donation is the second of its kind being provided to the Government through the Ministry of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Gender, the Family, Persons with Disabilities, Youth, Housing and Informal Human Settlement by the Embassy with support through the SimplyHelp Foundation. His Excellency Ambassador Ho has stated that there will be other support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines through his Embassy’s efforts, which he hopes will contribute to the people in St. Vincent resuming normalcy as soon as possible.