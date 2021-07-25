In video shared on Twitter, large boulders can be seen striking parked vehicles before causing a bridge to collapse in the state’s Kinnaur district.

9 dead and 3 injured as a bridge in #SanglaValley of Kinnaur collapses. #HimachalPradeshpic.twitter.com/j0QgnO0sO0 — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) July 25, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was sending his “heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives”.

He added that all those affected would be given access to a government relief fund.

Mr Thakur, meanwhile, said an emergency operation was under way to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

Some of those killed were from the capital, Delhi, and were visiting the popular tourist village Chitkul, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

It is not yet clear what caused the incident, but warnings of possible landslides had been issued due to predicted heavy rainfall.

Parts of India have been hit by landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rains, as the country experiences its monsoon season which lasts from June to September each year.