Communique of the 99th Meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council

The Ninety-Ninth Meeting of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was held on 23 July 2021, via videoconference, under the Chairmanship of the Honourable Joseph Easton Farrell, Premier and Minister for Finance of Montserrat.

The Monetary Council received the Governor’s Report on Monetary, Credit and Financial Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) for the period January to June 2021.

1.0 Growth and Development

The Monetary Council was apprised of the following:

The prospects for the global economy remain highly uncertain due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ECCU’s main trading partners, the USA, UK, and Canada, are expected to grow by 6.4 per cent, 5.3 per cent and 5.0 per cent, respectively for 2021.

The January 2021 projection for ECCU growth was 4.0 per cent. Overall, economic activity in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) is estimated to have declined in the first quarter of 2021, relative to the comparable period of 2020 due to further constraints related to COVID-19. Figure 1shows the growth rate for the ECCU from 2009-2021.

Download Report Here