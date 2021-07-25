FORT WORTH, Texas – This winter, American Airlines, Miami’s hometown airline, is launching two new Caribbean destinations from Miami International Airport (MIA): Dominica and Anguilla.

“We have been strategically growing our route network to give customers more choices to new destinations, better meeting the demand for travel to Miami, the Caribbean, and Latin America,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, Vice President of MIA Hub Operations. “As American’s largest international gateway, we are proud to continue to strengthen our presence at our Miami hub, reaching pre-pandemic levels of flying this year.”

Better connectivity to the Caribbean In December, the carrier will launch two new international routes from its Miami hub to DouglasCharles Airport in Dominica (DOM) and Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla (AXA).

American will serve 35 destinations in the Caribbean – the most of any U.S. carrier. Service to Dominica launches on Dec. 8 and service to Anguilla on Dec. 11, both operating biweekly on Embraer 175 aircraft.